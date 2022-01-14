From From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The crisis that has rocked the Ibadan traditional institution in Oyo State in the past four years was, yesterday, laid to rest by members of the Olubadan-in-Council.

The crisis, which had snowballed into controversy over who should ascend the vacant stool of Olubadan following the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, on Sunday January 2, 2022, ended at the meeting held by members of the council at the Old Olubadan Palace at Oja’ba, Ibadan.

Six of the 12 members of the Olubadan-in-Council, Owolabi Olakulehin, the Balogun of Ibadanland; Tajudeen Ajibola, Otun Balogun; Lateef Adebimpe, Osi-Balogun; Kola Adegbola, Ashipa Balogun; Eddy Oyewole, Ashipa Olubadan; and Hamidu Ajibade, Ekarun Olubadan attended the meeting with 20 village heads (Baales) that were promoted to Royal Highnesses as well as 15 Mogajis (compound heads).

The meeting also had in attendance the coronet-wearing Obas, who were Baales in the Ibadan suburbs before their elevation and some Mogajis (compound heads).

The council members agreed to drop the obaship titles, which were conferred on them on Sunday August 27, 2017 by the administration of the immediate past governor of the state, the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi. The administration promoted them from ‘High Chiefs’ to beaded crown wearing monarchs, otherwise known as ‘His Royal Majesties’ in one fell swoop at Mapo Hall, Ibadan. But the Osi Olubadan and former governor of the state, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, did not accept the crown then, and challenged the elevation in court.

There have been litigations, judgment and appeal on the matter. But the Ibadan obas decided not to drop their crowns. But they, however, reached the consensus to drop their obaship titles, following the statement made by Governor Seyi Makinde, who, on Tuesday, asked the traditional rulers to revert to the original concept of Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The Osi-Balogun, Tajudeen Ajibola, who briefed journalists on the outcome of the meeting said they supported the governor on his decision to revert to the original concept. The original concept, according to him, remains constant always.

He recalled that the process of nominating the next Olubadan which the kingmakers concluded on Tuesday and passed to the appropriate quarters of government, was done according to the original concept under reference, as all the kingmakers signed their respective titles as High Chiefs.

The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), through its President-General, Prince Yemisi Adeaga, had said in a statement issued earlier that Makinde and Olubadan-in-Council would do the right thing at the appropriate time.

“Let us assure you all that the Olubadan-in-Council, the body vested with the authority to recommend the right candidate to ascend the throne will, at the appropriate time, act justly, while the Executive Governor of Oyo State, in whom the authority to approve the candidate so recommended for installation lies, will, as usual, be prompt and righteous in discharging his Executive Authorities.

“Hence, all of us are assured of a rancourless process that shall produce the expected results, sooner than expected. The day is still young and the process is yet to slow down.”