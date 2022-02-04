From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Jos Branch said it is ready to embark on an indefinite strike following the inability of the President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfilled any of its promises made to the union.

In a press statement signed by the Chairperson, Dr. Lazarus Maigoro said none of the meeting held with the Hon. Minister of Labour, Officials of the Federal Ministry of Education, the NUC and NITDA and, very recently with the Chief of Staff to the President has yielded positive result.

“We are tired of their deceit and IT IS TIME FOR US TO ACT. We want to inform Nigerians, that we are tired of fruitless meetings with the Minister of Labour, NUC Executive Secretary, Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, NITDA and the Chief of Staff to the President. If they ever want us to listen to them, they should first of all act on the promises they have already made. “It is a shame that they continue to defend IPPIS, a policy that has been thrashed by an independent office of government, the office of the Auditor-General of the Federation. “We want Nigerians to know that we are no longer interested in the promises of an unfaithful philandering spouse. In the mean time, we are resolved to proceed on an indefinite and comprehensive strike until fidelity returns to our relationship with the government and our demands are met.” The Union commended the Auditor-General of the Federation for reporting the sleaze and fraudulent action behind the IPPIS. “It is a shame for our leaders who have failed woefully in managing our foreign exchange, rather blaming it on our dependence on foreign goods and services, they continue to spend scarce foreign exchange in paying themselves and their foreign collaborators in the name of IPPIS.” He said none of this agreement has been fulfilled, “Conclusion and signing of the re-negotiated 2009 agreement.

Immediate deployment of the University Transparency Solution (UTAS) in place of the discredited IPPIS.

Proliferation of Universities by both the Federal government and State governments.

“Epileptic mainstreaming of ASUU members EAA into monthly salaries.

Delay in the release and implementation of the white paper on visitation panels.

Knee-jerk funding of public universities.” He stated.