From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The United States has said it was ready to help Nigeria end the frequent abduction of schoolchildren in northern parts of the country.

Michael Gonzales, deputy assistant secretary at the US Bureau of African Affairs, said America is willing to assist in ending the security challenge if Nigeria seeks its help.

He said during a press briefing organised by the bureau, yesterday that America was “disgusted” by the pattern of mass abductions which he described as an internal security threat.

“We are disgusted by this pattern of mass abduction of schoolkids and our condolences go out to the individuals affected and their families. This certainly appears by all indications to be a situation from criminal gangs motivated by monetary and economic factors. There is no indication that terrorists, whether Boko Haram or ISIS West Africa, are involved in this.

“The United States is ready to provide appropriate support for the Nigerian government if requested to do so. Longer term, we seek to help develop the capabilities of the Nigerian security services in order for them to adequately respond to the internal threats that the country faces.”

He said the US is “encouraged” by President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to replace the service chiefs as part of efforts to address Nigeria’s security woes.

“We are looking forward to partnering with them to continue to build the capacities of the Nigerian military to be able to better protect and defend their people.”

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)Governors Forum has pledged to collaborate with the Federal Government to address security challenges in the country.

Chairman of the Forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State stated this, yesterday, in Abuja, while briefing journalists on the outcome of its meeting in Abuja.

Tambuwal noted that the opposition governors have resolved not to play politics with security matters.

He added that whatever decision is taken by the Federal Government within the purview of the constitution to address current security challenges in the country will be supported by PDP Governors.

The Sokoto governor further stated the the meeting, which lasted for over five hours, also received report from the PDP Reconciliation and Strategy Committee, headed by Senator Bukola Saraki.

“As governors of the PDP, we have agreed and resolved to continue to work with the federal government with the sole aim of re-establishing peace in troubled areas of the Federation. We must not play politics with security and we must all work together to ensure that we bring back peace in our land. So we have agreed to continue to work with the federal government in that regard.”