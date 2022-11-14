From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director General of Tinubu/Shittima Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong said preparation have been concluded to host President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shittima on Tuesday 15 November for the presidential campaign flagg-off in Jos, Plateau State.

Lalong disclosed this in an interview with Journalists on Monday after the inspection of the Rwang Pam Township Stadium Jos, venue of the APC presidential campaign flagg-off.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness and said history is about to be made as all presidential campaign that were flagged-off in Jos in the past have alway translated to victory.

“History is about to repeat itself because Jos used to be the only comfortable place for political campaign until the construction of Eagle Square Abuja. But we are now returning back to Jos again because of the weather, hospitality and warm reception.

” Mr. President gladly accepted the choice of Jos and our Presidential candidate is also very comfortable with coming to Jos and we have prepared very well because we have a competent person, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase as Chairman of the Local organizing Committee and my Deputy Governor, Prof. Sonni Tyoden.

“I will say we have make a very remarkable improvement in the preparation and by the grace of God we are going to have a very peaceful exercise.”

Lalong noted that the coast of APC winning the presidential election is very clear, adding that, “God is making the history himself that everybody that is declared here will become the President of Nigeria.

“Abiola was here and became President of Nigeria, Obasanjo came here and became President of Nigeria and we went to Lagos where President Buhari was produced and we want Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to come to Jos and become the President of Nigeria'” he stated.

Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase and Chairman Local Organizing Committee said security has been beefed up for all dignitaries who are coming for the campaign flagg-off.

“We are ready to host the presidential campaign flagg-off, we are going to have the most secured environment and we are making frantic effort to ensure that the environment is suitable to everybody who is coming; we know that our security is prepared to respond to every situation” he stated.