Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ahead of 21st anniversary of the formation of the Movement For the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra(MASSOB),members of the group have vowed to stake their lives for the total actualization of the independent state of Biafra.

Leader of the group, Uchenna Madu, in a statement to mark 21 years of the group billed to hold on September 13, said the independence of Biafra would mark an end to the slavery of Biafran people since the end of the civil war in 1970.

He noted that the restoration of Biafra would usher in peace and progress in Nigeria, and urged those frustrating the efforts to have a rethink .

“MASSOB shall use the anniversary commemoration to renew our vowed determination in committing our lives in continuation of the struggle for the actualisation and restoration of sovereign state of Biafra through non-violence.

“As we celebrate the 21st anniversary of MASSOB formation, we remember our brothers and sisters whose lives were cut shot because of Biafra in the hands of Nigeria security agents. Our non violence MASSOB members died innocently with brave heart for the Biafra cause, they were molested, mesmerized, humiliated, brutally killed by the armed security agents of our oppressors.

‘We are committedly, consistently and uncompromisingly agitating for an independent state of Biafra from Nigeria..

“Biafra is the answer to the numerous subjective slavery that Nigeria subjected Ndigbo into, ranging from political, economical, academic, religious, cultural and social slavery. Today in Nigeria, true nationhood has remained stillborn. Peace, justice and equity has remained elusive to Nigeria which still remains in perpetual strife and increasing crises since her independence.