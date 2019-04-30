Tony John, Port Harcourt

All Progressives Congress (APC) faction loyal to Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, has accepted to work with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Speaking on behalf of elected and appointed members of APC at the factional party’s secretariat in Port Harcourt, Senator Andrew Uchendu, said they were ready to work with Governor Wike for the progress of the state.

Governor Wike had, on April 17, during a broadcast after he received his certificate of return, extended his hand of fellowship to Rivers people, including all political parties, which have been engaged in the struggle for power to guarantee a better life for the people of the state.

Uchendu said there was no need to continue political fight, while the state needs development, adding that, if Rivers people could come together, insecurity would be nipped in the bud.

The APC chieftain commended Wike for the call for collaboration for peaceful Rivers State, noting that their leader and the immediate past governor, Amaechi, has also accepted the call for friendship, in the interest of the development and peaceful co-existence.

“About two weeks have passed since this broadcast was made and as stakeholders in the Rivers project, we have waited with bated breath in the hope that we would see deliberate actions arising from that broadcast geared towards rebuilding our state and restoring the dignity of every Rivers person.

“We believe Governor Wike is sincere in this initiative. It is for this reason we want to commend Governor Wike’s call for collaboration and peaceful co-existence.

“Happily enough, Amaechi, in his Easter message re-echoed Governor Wike’s position on the fact that Rivers State has suffered enough and that every true son and daughter should be prepared to make the necessary sacrifice for the return of peace in our land.

“We hope his clarion call is one that should signal the end of politicking and the beginning of governance. It is our considered opinion that Rivers people must now become the centre of all politics and governance.

“We cannot continue to toy with the lives of our people or take them for granted any longer. A key indicator of good governance is the return of peace and security in the state,” he said.

Reacting to the APC faction’s acceptance to work with the government, Mr. Emma Okah, Commissioner for Informationa, said it was a welcome devlopment.

He said the Rivers State government has always wanted to work with everybody and has been extending the olive branch towards this end.

“In 2015, we asked them to work with us. They didn’t accept it. This year again, we did. That they have accepted is a welcome devlopment. We hope they will match their promise witb good intention and positive action for the progress of Rivers State.”

Meanwhile, the APC has urged the governor to concentrate more on insecurity and called for strategic approach to tackle the menace for development to thrive.

“Thankfully, Governor Wike can draw from the experience of his predecessor, Amaechi, who inherited a state that was plagued by massive insecurity and infrastructural decay.”