Enugu State Water Corporation, yesterday, said it has commenced recruitment of 104 staff in furtherance of the determination of the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to reposition the agency and tackle the inherent challenges in the water sector.

Speaking on the recruitment exercise, Managing Director, Martin Okwor, said many workers of the corporation lacked modern skills to drive the current utility concern for optimal result and service delivery.

Okwor, who disclosed that the corporation is under-staffed following the retirement and death of several workers, revealed their replacement has not been carried out over the years.

He said: “The massive expansion and modernisation scheme of the present administration, under the leadership of Governor Ugwuanyi, with the international development partners such as the AFD programme, currently in place, will require we engage experienced staff to under-study the project as it is been carried out for ease of operation as well as future maintenance.”

Stressing that learning on the job is the best training, the managing director pointed out that “the new employees will do exactly that to drive the new water corporation to emerge from this administration.”