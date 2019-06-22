Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude, yesterday, said he is relieved that the Court is in alignment with the position of the Fellowship, affirming that Sections 6 and 9 of the Kaduna State Government-sponsored bill which seeks to screen and license preachers, violates the constitutional rights of members of the fellowship.

He stated this in Benin while reacting to the recent judgment of the Kaduna State High Court, presided over by Justice Hajaratu Gwadah, which declared that the Kaduna state government has no right to screen and issue licenses to religious preachers in the state, as it purports to do.

“The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) is relieved that the Court is in alignment with our position, affirming that Sections 6 and 9 of the bill which seeks to screen and license preachers, violates the constitutional rights of members of the Fellowship”, he said.

Omobude said their contention at the time Governor Nasir el-Rufai sent the executive Bill for a Law to substitute the Kaduna State Religious Preaching Law 1984 to the House of Assembly of Kaduna State was that the provisions of the bill is discriminatory and a violation of the fundamental rights of freedom of religion and association as guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution.

The President congratulated members of the PFN in Kaduna State and also urged all Pentecostals in the state and beyond to continue to live peacefully with everyone, remain law-abiding in all their activities while continuing to accommodate the views of others.

The PFN boss further said the Christian body will continue to work with the government and non-governmental actors at all levels to ensure the peace, progress, and prosperity of the country.