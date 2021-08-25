By Steve Agbota

The Acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko, has assured that the management under his watch is working towards repositioning the nation’s seaports and the Authority for greater efficiency, safety and accountability.

Koko, who spoke at the just concluded strategic retreat organised for the top management cadre, disclosed that the Authority is currently poised to creating and sustaining competitive advantage by offering best –in class ports operations. He added that the event was designed to strategise and craft smart actionable steps. This, according to him, is with a view to ensuring growth, competitiveness and future readiness of the nation’s seaport systems, which he described as germane.

He further disclosed that as part of efforts to position the agency towards greater efficiency, safety and accountability, the management has outlined factors that would enhance such prospects as well as capacity to garner greater market share; which include infrastructural renewal and expansion, the introduction of barge operations and the automation of truck transit through the electronic call up system.

Others include improvement in the sources of revenue and collection, plugging income leakages and reducing overhead costs, elimination of monopolistic conduct, formulation and implementation of policies aimed at incentivize patronage of the Eastern Ports and encouraging competition.

The management is also keeping up with the dictates of Consolidated Revenue (Fund) and Fiscal Responsibility Act, compliance with international best practice, elimination of red tape, boosting workers’ morale and capacity building, among others.

He also disclosed that these initiatives have laid the groundwork for some milestones with great potential for more as some of the reforms continue to transform into success evidenced by improved cargo throughput and revenue growth.

The NPA boss said: “Because excellence is a moving target, we cannot afford to rest on our laurels, we must redouble our commitment to continuous improvement as an organisational culture. Surpassing internal and external stakeholders’ expectations, which constitute a cardinal objective of this management, will require your unalloyed support as heads of directorates, divisions, locations, departments, Port sections and units.