Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, expressed his administration’s readiness to set up a tripartite committee that would review the existing Chiefs Law of the state.

The committee, according to the governor, would involve a representative each from the members of the state executive council, legislature and traditional council, with a mandate to review, analyse critically and meticulously, the grey areas in the said law.

This is even as the governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to further strengthening the traditional institution to enhance its capacity for effective and efficient service delivery to the people of the state.

Receiving a proposed letter written by members of the state Traditional Council of Obas, aimed at effecting the review of the Chiefs Law, at Government House, Osogbo, Governor Oyetola expressed delight at the move made by the monarchs to review the Chiefs Law, saying the initiative would go a long way to permanently find a possible and lasting solution to some of the challenges attributed to kingship and chieftaincy in the state.

Governor Oyetola, who described the gesture as a welcome development, assured the tripartite committee would be constituted in the next few days to swing into action.

He said the committee, when constituted, would come up with suggestions and proffer workable solutions to some of the identified challenges in the existing Law, thus helping to ensure possible amendments that would suit the collective interest of the people of the state.

“I commend our traditional rulers on this visit. I thank you for your unflinching support, most importantly your continued show of love before, during and after the last primary of our party. Your prayers when we visited you at your various palaces before the primary can never be forgotten as this manifested in the success we recorded at the primary.

“As to the Chiefs Law of our state, we will be very happy if that is reviewed. I am very happy that you are looking into it already. This is a welcome development.

“We know most of these laws are obsolete and we welcome the idea of the tripartite committee that you have come up with. It is our hope this would further strengthen the traditional institution which has been our vision as a government.

“There is no doubt in the fact that the existing law has its challenges and this has been causing a lot of crisis as to enthronement of monarchs among other chieftaincy-related matters.

“So, to further demonstrate our commitment to ensuring a vibrant and viable traditional institution, we will set up the committee to look into it. I commend you for your efforts at keeping your domains safe…,” Oyetola said.