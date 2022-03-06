From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has expressed commitment to resuscitating the Nigerian Standard newspapers to project the voice of the minorities in the Middle Belt and Nigeria at large.

Lalong disclosed this yesterday during the reunion meeting of the media outfit in Jos, where awards were bestowed on him, Jonah David Jang, Chief Joshua Dariye, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi A Sule, Dan Agbese and a host of others.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang, said the media outfit would be prioritised to enable it commence daily production.

“What we intend to do is to resuscitate the media outfit by opening the routes, and bringing back the Nigerian Standard to its rightful place. We intend to make it a daily affair.

“We are going to give merit awards to the governors of the central zone; this will enable us open the routes and gain support. I assure you that there are governors that are friendly to Plateau that will be involved in resuscitating the media outfit,” the governor said.