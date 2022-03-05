From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has expressed commitment towards resuscitating the Nigerian Standard Newspapers to project the voice of the minorities in the middle belt and Nigeria at large.

Governor Lalong disclosed this on Saturday during the reunion meeting of the media outfit in Jos, where an award of Excellence was bestowed on him, Jonah David Jang, Chief Joshua Dariye, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi A Sule, Dan Abese and a host of others.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon Dan Manjang, said the media outfit would be prioritized to enable it to commence daily production.

‘What we intend to do is to resuscitate the media outfit by opening the routes, bring back the Nigerian Standard to its rightful place. We intend to make it a daily affair,’ he stated.

‘We are going to give merit awards to the Governors of the Central Zone, this will enable us to open the routes and gain support. I assure you that there are governors that are friendly to Plateau that will be involved in resuscitating the media outfit.’

Governor Lalong said the government is going to set up a planning committee to drive the 50th anniversary of the media outfit in which top Nigerian citizens would be involved.

‘We will do everything humanly possible to resuscitate the Nigeria Standard, we will ensure the total overhaul of the media outfit and a mandate have been given to nominate an editorial board for the Nigerian Standard, this is a way of resuscitating the media outfits.’

He explained that effort is on top gear to clear the gratuity of workers amounting to N19 billion in the state which members of the Nigerian Standard will benefit.

General Manager, Plateau Publishing Company (PPC), the Publishers of The Nigeria Standard Newspapers, Dr Boniface Gwotbit. said the newspaper has nurtured and produced reputable Nigerians who are contributing immensely to the growth and development of the country.

He applauded Governor Lalong for resuscitating the Nigerian Standard Newspapers by putting into use the new machine that was procured by the Jonah David Jang administration.

‘As you can see from the array of personalities here present, THE NIGERIA STANDARD has produced some of the finest Generals in both Journalism, Marketing, Engineering, First Class Chiefs and Administrators of high repute who are shaping to the destiny of our great country Nigeria.

‘The reunion meetings such as this for the PPC family are great moments for recollecting some of the funning memories of the past and laugh over them. I am sure that names like Mama Esther who used to supply the fried yams and kwosai and Yer Ja who was a Nono merchant will dominate most of our jokes in this meeting.

“Thanks be to God that the Captain of the Rescue Administration in Plateau State, Rt Hon Dr Simon Bako Lalong has not only come to our rescue but is giving us high hopes that have made the Standard newspaper come back to life.

‘It may interest you to note that a new City-Line Machine was bought and installed for us for the production of our newspapers since 2014, but this machine was allowed to lay fallow for six years until the coming on board of the current government, who desirous of sustaining the legacies of the founding fathers, decided to spend huge sums in servicing this machine and we started using it for production in June 2021.

‘The commendable effort of the state government has not only afforded us the opportunity of competing for farvourably with others in the industry but I am happy to inform you that we can be read in any part of the world through our e-productions. Even with this, we are not yet at our best, but we are sure of improving when our depleting human capital and other needs are attended to by the government.’

Former Commissioner for Communication and Communication Nde Gideon Barde expressed gratitude to God for sustaining the Nigeria Standard Newspapers despite the challenges of funding bedevilling the company.

He said most staff who worked in PPC went through a turbulent period of time because of their stand on an editorial that was viewed to have opposed government policies in the past.