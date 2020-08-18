Zika Bobby

Business owners in Ajeromi/Ifelodun area of Lagos have called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to put into consideration business owners in the scheme of reopening the economy.

They said many businesses have closed shops due to the partial lockdown of the economy, stressing that businesses should be allowed to open fully since there are guidelines to controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. Hoteliers in the area who complained of incessant harassment by some operatives, said the economy will continue to nose dive if the situation continues.

Kayode Moses, a hotelier said social distancing, use of nose mask and washing of hands have been put in place by his hotel, wondering why he should get constant harassment by some operatives.

“If the religious organisations that are not employers of labour can be allowed to open without cognisance of social distance, face mask and washing of hands/sanitizer, the hoteliers who are employers of labour, with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, should be giving considerable thought. We’re hopeful the state government would do the needful as the case maybe,” he said.