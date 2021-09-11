From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has indicated that the state would become a centre for the training of magistrates and judges in the country.

The governor said this would be possible when the foundation stone for the National Judicial Institute will be laid during the next round of inauguration of projects in the State.

Governor Wike gave the hint while speaking to reporters shortly after inspecting the Rumuola and GRA Junction flyovers and the Ezimgbu Link Road in Port Harcourt, the State capital.

The governor pointed out that the State Executive Council will soon meet to determine the specific projects that would be lined up for the next phase of the inauguration and those to invite as special guests to perform the functions.

‘Frankly speaking, it’s not going to be road infrastructure alone, it will involve health, schools and other humanitarian areas,’ he declared.

‘We believe that the Chokocho-Igbodo Road in Etche, the Oyigbo Road are key projects we think will be included. And, then, we are also going to lay the foundation for the Judiciary Institute that will train our magistrates and judges.

‘We will also lay the foundation stone for the liaison office for the Federal Judicial Service Commission, which they have approved and should be sited, for the South-South region, in Port Harcourt.’

Speaking about the flyover projects just inspected, Governor Wike expressed satisfaction with the quality of work that has been delivered.

He noted that from what has been seen, it is still reassuring that the projects would be ready for inauguration by the end of September.

According to him, the contractors had completed the asphalting work on both the flyovers and the service lanes of the road with attention now focused on building up barricades that would prevent the people from trading directly on the road.

‘You were aware the last time we were here, we saw the Rumuola flyover, G.R.A junction, Ezimgbu Road, Tombia Extension, we were told that by September 2021, they would have handed over these four projects to us,’ Wike said.

‘And as part of our routine job, we still make sure we have to go round to see the extent of work done. Whether the stage they are will rhyme with our plans for the commissioning of the projects.

‘From what is seen, I believe that all will be completed by the end of the month. You can see the beauty of the projects, the way the places look like. Everybody appreciates them.’

Governor Wike frowned at the aftermath of street trading activities that deface the vicinity of the projects that are to be handed over to the government by the contractors.

The governor vowed to set up a task force that would make it difficult for such trading activities to take place around those projects since the traders have continued to litter the area with refuse.

‘You know, so many people would talk about hunger, but the mere fact that people are hungry does not mean that you should dirty the environment.

‘When we allow you to do your trading, it doesn’t mean that in doing your trading, you should litter all the place. It is your responsibility after doing the trading or whatever economic activities that you’re engaged in, you should be able to clean up the area.

‘So, one is compelled to set up a task force not to allow hawkers. By Monday, we will set up a task force that will never allow hawkers on these major projects that have beautified Port Harcourt and changed its landscape,’ Governor Wike said.

The governor solicited the understanding of residents, noting that it is the duty of the government to keep the state clean in order to promote good health.

Governor Wike disclosed that it costs the government huge sums to rid the streets of refuse, stating that the unhygienic activities could not be tolerated.

‘Everybody has to bear with us. It is our job to keep the place clean. I mean, some of these people come from neighbouring states; they litter the whole place, and in the evening, they take off.

‘It is the government that suffers in spending a lot of money to clean them up,’ he said.

