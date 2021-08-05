Leadership of the Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) restored by the Appeal Court has said that it was solidly behind its governorship candidate for the November 6 poll, Chief Valentine Ozigbo.

Chairman of the party, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, at a press conference at the party secretariat in Awka, yesterday, dismissed the insinuations that the exco members were plotting to abandon Ozigbo and cling on to the candidate of another party.

It was alleged that the plot was a reaction to the dissolution of the exco by the national leadership of the party which was done following a court order recognizing a faction of the party in the state.

To ensure that the party produces a candidate, the national leadership of the party dissolved the Nwobu-led executives and used what it called super delegates to elect its candidate to beat the deadline of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But Nwobu said that his team did not feel aggrieved about that move as it was part of the sacrifices that must be made to ensure that the party wins the lection.

“Some people went and procured a jaundiced judgement which they knew would not stand the test of time. ‘But let us procure it to disrupt the process.’ As very committed party members, we had to accede to the national leadership’s dictates.

“This is because the essence of being in party leadership is that we should be able to win power. And you cannot win power if you don’t have a candidate that will be responsible for the election.

“And we felt that if there are sacrifices, we as party leadership will make to ensure the emergence of a candidate, let it be so because the emergence of a candidate has a time frame.

“The emergence of a candidate has a time frame within which if the primaries are not conducted, the party is considered as not having a candidate. Those sacrifices were made in good faith and we have no regrets about it.

“A candidate has emerged and the name of the candidate is Chief Valentine Ozigbo and be rest assured that he has our complete and collective support”, Nwobu said.

