Vincent Kalu

The Inner Galaxy Steel Company Limited has refuted allegations of running a “modern day slave camp” in its facility at Umuahala, Obuzor Asa, Ukwa West LGA, Abia State. The company had produced series of documentary evidence by way of photographs and archival materials dating back to its first year of operations in 2015, to prove its culture of healthy industrial relations with staff who are mostly Nigerians.

The leading manufacturer of steel, iron and allied products, last week, had come under heavy attacks on social media for what a particular social media account holder termed unfair labour practices and unhealthy environment. The individual who operated under a pseudo name also displayed a photograph of someone he claimed was a staff of the company whose back was lacerated from strokes of the cain.

But Inner Galaxy pointed out that there is no such a person in the company and that the individual who claimed he was an investigative journalist was actually a paid agent. The company then challenged the individual to say what media house he works for.

A statement signed by the company’s chief counsel, Mr. Nnamdi Nwokocha-Ahaaiwe, described, the allegations as “a deliberate fabrication, mischaracterisation and misinformation concocted by the operator of the said Twitter handle at the instance of those who engaged him for the hatchet job.”