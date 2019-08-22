Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said his administration will use the first 100 days of his second term to prove the business of projects delivery is still in progress.

Governor Wike said he would use the programme to account for the successes recorded since Rivers people renewed his mandate. He stated this yesterday, when he inaugurated the committee for the celebration of his first 100 days in his second term at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said: “The first 100 days have become a ritual of accountability. Therefore, it is imperative for us to set up a committee to bring to the notice of Rivers people what we have done since they re-elected us.

“The permanent secretaries have been included because of key projects in their respective ministries and agencies.”

Governor Wike said, at the end of the 100 days celebration, Rivers people and Nigerians would realise that the administration is still on course.

He urged the committee to work closely with the ministries and agencies to list the projects that have been completed since May 29.

The governor also called on the committee to identify prominent Nigerians, who will commission completed projects during the period. He charged the committee to organise an event that would showcase key projects and promote the successes of the administration.