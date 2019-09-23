Pope Francis calls for greater global efforts against climate change in a video message released for the United Nations’ Climate Action Summit.

“While the situation is not good and the planet is suffering, the window of opportunity is still open. We are still in time. Let us not let it close,” Francis says.

The pope calls climate change “one of the most serious and worrying phenomena of our time.”

“It is necessary to ask whether there is a real political will to allocate greater human, financial and technological resources to mitigate the negative effects of climate change and to help the poorest and most vulnerable populations, who suffer the most,” he adds. (dpa/NAN)