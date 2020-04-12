Gyang Bere, Jos

The Management of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc has announced that it will continue to supply electricity for 16 hours to its has consumers in Plateau, Benue, Bauchi and Gombe States during the period of the restriction order by state authorities.

The company has donated safety materials to the government of Plateau, Benue, Bauchi and Gombe States to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Presenting the items to the Plateau State Government, Aliyu Aminu Abba and Olaniyi Ogunmakinwa, Regional Managers of Jos Metro and Bukuru, respectively, said that the company expresses its support for the state government in its fight against the spread of the killer virus.

Abba disclosed that as its modest attempt in supporting the government, the company would be giving steady power supply based on energy at its disposal.

He noted that the materials were mostly hand sanitisers, face masks, liquid hand wash, buckets, hand gloves and wipes. All were presented on behalf of the company by its Regional Managers in Plateau, Bauchi and Gombe States.

“We will maintain regular supply to our customers based on the availability at this period of seat-at-home so as to help reduce their boredom as staying in one place could be very stressful without light.”

The company commended the state government for living up to its responsibility of championing the health of the people, saying “the state government has so far performed creditably well in the fight against this hydra-headed monster called coronavirus”.

The Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Professor Danladi Atu, who expressed the state government’s appreciation to the management of Jos Electricity, disclosed that the governor was ready to support the company in its quest to supply uninterrupted power to the people of Plateau State.

“We are aware of certain challenges impeding your business such as vandalism, energy theft and several other factors bedevilling your system, yet we still experience 16 hours of daily supply within the city of Jos and its environs. And we are positive that the JED Plc team with its capacity and tenancy will continue to deliver quality service to the good people of Plateau.”

The Gombe State task force on the spread of coronavirus similarly appreciated the management of Jos Electricity for donating the materials aimed at combating the spread of the pandemic in the state.

Head, Corporate Communications, JED, Dr Friday Adakole Elijah, in a statement quoted Regional Manager, Sani Hamza, who presented the materials, saying it was part of the energy company’s contribution in combating the scourge of COVID-19 in the country.

The Chairman of the Gombe State task force, Professor Idris Mohammed, who was visibly elated by the company’s gesture, said the received items would be put to good use.