From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Members of the Ebonyi State Executive Council have told Governor David Umahi that they were shocked he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), pointing out that it was difficult for them to accept the decision.

Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, who led the executive council members on a Christmas visit at his Umunaga Uburu home, told the governor that the exco members never liked the APC but only defected just to support him.

The exco members, however, assured the governor that they would support him to succeed in his new party.

Igwe disclosed that the exco members who defected with him foot dragged for days before accepting the directive noting that they took the decision to join APC without holding consultations with their constituents.

He commended the governor for his effort in ensuring holistic development of all parts of the state, and urged him to make himself available to contest the position of president of Nigeria in 2023.

“When you announced that it was time to move on, a lot of us were foot-dragging, wanting to make consultations, but at the end decided to move with you. I must confess that some of us didn’t like the APC, but decided to join it because of you. So we are declaring that you must contest the 2023 presidential election.”

Governor Umahi appealed to members of the exco to be loyal to his administration and desist from acts of betrayal and disloyalty irrespective of the tempting prevailing political circumstances in the state.

He said unstable politicians were never taken seriously ,and stressed that the APC was the party where Ndigbo would be recognised and rewarded.