Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his adsministration is tackling insecurity and human trafficking in the state by prioritising and investing in quality education and ensuring good governance to engender peace and development.

The governor said this yesterday in his lecture at the Department of State Services’ Institute of Security Studies, in Bwari, Abuja, organised for participants in Executive Intelligence Management (EIM) Course 12, drawn from the State Security Services (SSS) and other sister security agencies from Nigeria and other West African countries.

He said the training will enable them acquire the necessary skills that prepare them for the ever-changing security space and the enormous responsibilities that go with it, noting that the discourse will help in enriching participants’ thought and decision-making processes in tackling security challenges that Nigeria, the Lake Chad Basin and Sub-Saharan Africa face.

Noting that there was an imperative to prioritise good governance to engender development, Obaseki said: “Any nation-state in Sub-Saharan Africa, including our great country Nigeria, that is committed to having and maintaining sustainable peace and achieving a developmental pedestal, such a state needs to put in place a system of good governance. By good governance, I mean a system of values, policies and institutions by which a society manages its economic, political and social affairs through interactions within and among states, civil society, and private sector.”

On the state government’s efforts at tackling insecurity and human trafficking, he said: “We have opened the flood gates of our three technical colleges in the three senatorial districts; Government Science and Technical College (formerly Benin Technical College), Benin City (Edo South), Government Science and Technical College, Egua-Eholor (Edo Central) and Government Science and Technical College, Igarra (Edo North) for victims of human trafficking and international migration (returnees) from Edo State who are interested in the acquisition of technology-based knowledge that will empower them and help build a technology-based Edo of our dream.