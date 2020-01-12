Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has taken concrete steps towards strengthening security in the state with the inspection of the on-going construction of the first neighbourhood security watchtower at Dutse Uku in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

Lalong, who arrived the site amidst a rousing welcome by residents of the area Sunday, was briefed on the concept of the neighbourhood security watchtower by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet and Special Services, Mr Cornelius Shiolbial.

He explained that the project is geared at ensuring that there is an early warning system to pre-empt conflicts and nip them in the bud.

Shiolbial said: “The idea behind this is to have a permanent security presence here that consists of security personnel and representatives of the community who will be working hand in hand to ensure that the whole area is under surveillance and any threat to peace is detected and dealt with on time.

“The structure here provides offices, watch facilities and a conference hall where they can meet and analyse whatever is observed and possibly diffuse any tension.”

He told the Governor that the security team headed by the Operation Rainbow will run shifts and use the watchtower, which is well-positioned to observe large parts of the city.

Governor Lalong commended the initiative and said it was necessary as the government continues to make progress in consolidating peace by strengthening the security architecture for an efficient and timely response. He also commended the quality of work which is being handled through direct labour using staff of the Ministry of Housing.

“We are happy that today there is more understanding among the people where everyone recognizes the importance of peace, reconciliation and harmony. We have to work together to promote good neighbourliness, tolerance and peaceful coexistence. This initiative will help us address issues before they escalate and ensure that criminals are not allowed to again cause strife among the people,” the Governor said.

Lalong assured the people that his ‘Rescue Administration’ will continue to encourage every effort that will ensure that the ugly crises of the past remain in the past.

He warned all troublemakers to stay away from the state, saying his government will not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone found causing disharmony or beating the drums of war.

“I climbed up to the tower and could see almost all parts of the city of Jos. This should tell those who are criminally minded that I will be watching you and send the security agencies to track you down and get you arrested. We have done a lot to ensure that people live in peace and nobody will be allowed to change that,” he said.

While thanking the people for supporting his administration and remaining law-abiding, Governor Lalong explained that the government will set up more of such watchtowers and posts in key flashpoints once the pilot scheme is completed in the Dutse Uku area.