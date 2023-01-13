By Ayo Lawal

Traditionalists under the auspices of ‘Egbe Isese Agbaye’ have demanded equal rights in governance like their Muslim and Christian counterparts.

Speaking recently at a seminar with the theme: ‘Marginalisation, Segregation and Muffling of the voice of Isese practitioners in Nigeria: Constitutionality and Equity as tool of National Justice’ and presentation of ‘Egbe Afose Isese Agbaye’ to the public, the President General and Chief Host, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Adedayo Olusina Adekoya, Erinsiba 1, said that traditionalists are tired of marginalisation in governance and henceforth should be reckoned with.

“Enough is enough. We cannot continue to sit back and be marginalized in the scheme of things in Nigeria,” he stressed.

Oba Adedayo said further that Nigeria as a nation has no religion and whatever rights given to the Muslims and Christians must also be extended to the custodians of the tradition (Isese). “We want to have our own holiday, schools up to university level, and hospitals among other things,” the monarch stated.

He, however, lambasted politicians and their followers who are campaigning under the guise of religion and ethnicity, saying it is criminal for anyone to criticize Muslim/Muslim or Christian/Christian ticket because Nigeria is a secular state. “It is even against the electoral law, and whoever is promoting such or criticizing along ethnic or religious line should be prosecuted,” Oba Adedayo said.

On the formation of ‘Egbe Afose Agbaye’, the President General said it is a conglomeration of all traditional religions in the world especially Nigeria. “It is a non-partisan organisation but its members are free to take part in politics like Muslims and Christians, and we want to be carried along in governance.”

After the seminar, the President General swore in national officers of the association. They included Baba Awo Ifayemi Odoposi Arogundade, Baba Awo Adeiga Iwalesin, and Iluyemi Roseline Ibitomi.