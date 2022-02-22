By Chinelo Obogo

National chairmanship aspirant for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mohammed Musa, has said Nigerians and members of the party are tired of the constant extension and postponements of the national convention.

Speaking on Arise TV, yesterday, the first time senator, who represents Niger East senatorial district and one of the three main contenders for the chairmanship position, said even though the constant postponements of the convention may be to give state chapters all the time they need to resolve their conflict and elect those who will vote at the national convention, it is important it is done as soon as possible.

Musa claimed that Nigerians never had a good experience in terms of infrastructure development until the APC government came on board and advised the party not to allow little internal scrabbles make all the successes it has achieved go down the drain.

“Convention is a necessity for the party and I believe the caretaker committee has been doing very well, but I think the members need to do more. Nigerians and members of the party are tired of the constant extensions and postponements. We are all living witnesses that President Muhammadu Buhari is also not happy with this.

“Members of the party are agitating that there should be convention and as such, we should do it as soon as possible. The likely postponement for February 26 is acceptable because you cannot disenfranchise others because they are going to elect the representatives that would be going to Abuja. If this is the reason given, then it is okay, but if we fix a date, we should maintain that date. This is my candid opinion,” he said.

He further stated that if he is elected, he will move for reconciliation, reorganisation and restructuring of the party to ensure it is cohesive and everyone works in unity.