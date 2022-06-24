From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has reassured Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, of his maximum support to ensure he delivers on his campaign promises to the people.

Obi said Soludo’s emergence as governor gave Ndi Anambra hope that the state would rise again pledging to offer the governor all the support he needed to succeed.

“Anybody supporting Obi that fights you is on his own,” the ex-Anambra State governor said in a statement, yesterday, by his media adviser, Valentine Obienyem.

He drew Soludo’s attention to the activities of some of his aides and the need to make them understand that they were together.

“As I have always reminded you, going by your pedigree, we are hopeful that you will repair the wrongs in the state. When the state works, it is for the benefit of all…

“When the news of the multiplication of Obi’s investment in SABMiller was published, I knew it did not come from you. I personally made it clear that it was not circulated by Obi’s Media, but probably by one of the youths, not under our control, but eager to throw in anything that glorified their hero – Obi.

“Do not judge Obi’s supporters based on these people’s cathartic reactions. It was saddening when one of the people you later appointed an aide, in a bashful, pugilistic manner, said I was the one that published it.

“When your media aide rebutted it, I said he did what he was supposed to do. My argument was simple: Even if the news was true, it is wrong to put into your mouth what you did not say.

“I read the recent rebuttal by your commissioner on the subject, what do I say about it? I only want to assure you that the Obi’s camp is supporting you. We want you to succeed and cannot be part of any plot against you.

“Some people are angry because we have chosen to identify with you; it is about time they realised that our only interest is recovering the eight years of retrogression.

“Anybody supporting Obi that fights you is on his own. I say this with all sincerity, especially knowing the brief I personally received from Mr. Peter Obi on this. Obi is ready to offer any support that will redeem our state and set it on the path of progress again.

“The way things are, anybody fighting you at the January of your tenure is simply being inconsiderate and insensitive. Please, always sieve everyday reactions by people from the reaction from Mr. Obi’s official camp. As for Soludo’s supporters, take us as friends. We are one with you in the belief that Prof. Soludo should succeed for the good of our state,” Obienyem said.