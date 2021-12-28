From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Emir of Muri HRH Alhaji Abbas Njidda Tafida on Sunday urged Fulani people across the country to stop indulging in criminal activities since the Fulani people are too honorable to be identified with criminality.

Tafida gave the charge in Takum when he led a delegation of other traditional rulers in the state to pay Christmas homage to the state Governor Darius Ishaku.

The Emir of Muri Emirate said that it was sad that some Fulani people, who have enormous potentials to earn a living honorably have decided to indulge in criminal activities such as kidnapping for Ransome and others there by giving the entire race a bad name.

He however assured that “as traditional rulers, our role is to watch movements in and around our Chiefdoms and report any suspension to the security agencies for appropriate actions and to sensitize the subjects on the need to live right and avoid crime.

“Sadly, some of my people also indulge in kidnapping and other acts that are belittling of our tribe. As a Fulani man, I feel any Fulani man should naturally consider himself above crime. We are industrious enough to work hard and make decent living rather than getting involved in crime” he said.

