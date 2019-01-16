Commissioner of Police, Mobile Force Headquarters, Abuja, Mr. Lawan Jimeta, has said that 5,000 of his men are currently undergoing training and retraining for the 2019 general elections. He said they are being trained to apply professionalism during crisis and how to manage the situation:

“Some of them are going to be trained at Ila–Orogun, Osun State, on good conduct before, during and after election. We have organised lectures, seminars and workshops for the mobile officers for the same purpose. We are training our officers with latest equipment on crisis management when the need arises.

“We have zero tolerance for corruption. The officers and men have to align with the vision and mission of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, based on community policing. It is about how to have good relationship with the members of the public to assist in monitoring happenings with their environs.

“There will be a new look and re-packaged police for the elections. We have taught them how to behave at the polling centers and how to respond to disruption of the elections at the poling centers bu political thugs and other hoodlums.

“We have mapped out strategies against crisis disorder. We have worked on plans to make the elections peaceful. We have educated our officers not to involve themselves in any criminality during the election. They have to conduct themselves properly and ready to work according to the Police Act.

“We have been holding meetings, seminars and workshop with the stakeholders and INEC officials on how to conduct themselves during, before and after election. The politicians are not left out as they are advised to give proper orientation to their followers to behave themselves.

“We have excellent working relationship with other security agencies to ensure the election is successful and how to manage the crisis before, during after the elections.