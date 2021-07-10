From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Managing Director of Jos Electricity Distribution PLC, Hashim Ibrahim Bakori, has called on the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) to localise their course contents in conformity with the needs and aspirations of the energy sector.

Bakori made the call yesterday during a courtesy call on him by the Director – General, Ahmed Bolaji Nagode of the training institute.

Bakori said the Jos Electricity Distribution PLC would be embarking on a colossal facility upgrade, which necessitates constant trainings in various spheres of its operations.

He urged the institute to schedule some needed special training programmes for the company before the year runs out. He said the focus of the training should be in the areas of installation of meters, revenue protection, training of linesmen, as well as the technical sub sect of the company.

The managing director, who also explained that the energy sector was having serious issues of what he depicted as generational gaps, disclosed that “experienced linesmen that know all safety protocols and procedures have over times left the system.

“We have young men that were just hired on the street who learnt it by seeing others do the work without knowing the basics, specifically on handling overhead line materials. Our marketers lack requisite knowledge of the technicalities in meter bypass or breach of network, cable jointers amongst other needs”.

The executive director, Finance and Account, Alhaji Mamamlafia Umar also advised management of the training institute to include in their training schedule, finance, energy pricing, human resources, procurement processes with special peculiarities to electricity distribution companies in Nigeria.

