From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State chairman on Task force against Corona virus, professor Maurice Iwu said he is confident Nigeria will find cure to the COVID-19 pandemic applying the experience of Ebola virus.

According to Iwu, Nigeria scientists are better equipped now than before using translational medicine from the laboratories.

He said “We are managing it well , there is social mobilisation by the government, we have also tapped into The knowledge of managing the disease like what happened during Ebola , so in terms of readiness, we are better now than before .

“We can do better, and then what has helped us to mange the pandemic is that our scientists were able to do rapid translational medicine from laboratory straight to the bench from the bench to the bedside .

Iwu however warned those that are still doubting the reality of the disease to take it serious, he further warned that if adequate precautions are not taken, the second wave of the disease may hit Nigeria especially now he said when a lot of people would be returning from various places for the yuletide.

“Second wave of the COVID-19 was predicted , so it was more or less anticipated, it has hit America in the hard way and Britain, but we are more affected because a lot of our people would be coming home for Christmas. Iwu said.

On how he managed the disease in Imo Iwu said “Yes, Imo has done well more than any other State in the country , I don’t want to say much because I’m the one in charge but Imo has done so well.

“The governor has no role to play but the key component is the response of Imo people and we are trying to carry them along, fatigue has set in so we have to keep encouraging them especially now we are talking about the second face.” Iwu state