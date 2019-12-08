Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The seemingly rested issue of restructuring in Nigeria came up yesterday when Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) said it would pitch its tent with other socio-cultural groups that believe in the restructuring of the country.

Specifically, SOKAPU said it will reach out to the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum as well as Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) to press home for the restructuring.

Speaking, shortly after taking over the leadership of SOKAPU as its newly elected national president, Jonathan Asake said people will team up with the south east, south west and middle belt regions on major Nigerian projects including resource control, power sharing and rotation, states creation.

Other national projects that needed regional collaboration, according to Asake, also include land tenure and land ownership, devolution of power, self determination, institutionalised discrimination, chieftaincy and traditional institutions matters.

Asake who is the former House of Representatives member also said that his leadership will encourage unity and cohesion among the diverse groups of southern Kaduna and the nation at large.

His words, “Our leadership will reach out to other socio-cultural groups such as the middle belt Forum, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Afenifere, and Ohaeneze Ndigbo with whom we share common ideals and aspirations on the Nigerian project such as the restructuring of Nigeria including resource control, power sharing and power rotation, state creation, land tenure and land ownership, devolution of power, self determination, institutionalised discrimination, uncontrolled immigration, Chieftancy and traditional institutions matters, to mention but a few”.

Earlier, in his handing over speech, the outgoing SOKAPU national President, Solomon Musa noted that the union had never been confrontational with government and urged the new President to ensure that SOKAPU remains apolitical.