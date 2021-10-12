From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former deputy senate president, Ike Ekwermadu, has called on the Igbo in the diaspora to speak out against violent agitations and bring their influences to bear in the search for security and stability in the South East.

He stated this in a statement signed by his media adviser, Uche Anichukwu, where he also assured that the South East Caucus of the National Assembly, where he serves as leader, was working towards defusing tension in the region, as well as finding a political solution that would lead to the release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu, was arrested in Kenya and flown back to Nigeria, where he has been detained in a DSS facility, to face treason charges.

Ekweremadu in a lecture titled: “The Igbo in Diaspora: A Perspective” delivered virtually at the Igbo Heritage Lectures and Ugwumba Excellence Award event, which held in Pretoria, South Africa, on Sunday, warned that one of the worst things that could happen to the Igbo, was to allow their homeland to be turned into a theatre of war.

On Kanu, he said: “Let me also assure you that the South East Caucus of the National Assembly is not resting on its oars. We are working quietly and surely to address these issues, including finding a political solution to the Mazi Nnamdi Kanu matter. We did it before in the case of Chief Raph Uwazuruike in 2007. We also did it in the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in 2017. And God willing, and with your support and prayers, we will succeed again in the matter of Nnamdi kanu to promote peace and stability in our region.”

The lawmaker, however, blamed ongoing agitations in various parts of the country on a flawed federal system, injustice, poor management of the nation’s diversity, failure of the Federal Government to secure lives and property, and needless clampdown on self-determination agitators when dialogue and giving every part of the country a sense of belonging could have sufficed.

“The injustices and marginalisation are palpable and must be addressed. But by all means, we must ensure the stability of Igbo land because only by so doing can Alaigbo (Igbo land) prosper economically and also elicit local and international support and sympathy over their plights.

“What has happened in Alaigbo in the past few months is odd, ‘un-Igbo’, and sacrilegious. Destruction, waste of human lives, and economic losses have been the lot of our region. In particular, the sit-at-home has haemorrhaged Igbo lives and economy and it is good IPOB has said they are no longer interested in the sit-at-home. No wise man brings war into his home. Our people prosper on industry, commerce, and the informal sector. Most of them survive on daily income.

“Therefore, while we are at liberty to employ every legitimate and democratic means to press for justice and equity, we must all work together to condemn and end the violence, irrespective of whatever quarters it is coming from.

“This is a special appeal to Ndigbo in South Africa, in particular, to wade into the orgy of violence in Igboland and help to restore normalcy. Ndigbo at home expect the Igbo in diaspora to lead the campaign against violent agitations and insecurity in our region because threats to Igbo businesses, the peace, security, and stability of the South-East are threats to our very existence as Ndigbo.”

“The Igbo diaspora must show more than a passing interest in leadership recruitment at all levels in Alaigbo. If possible, please, come home and run for elective offices. Those who cannot come home should prompt and support other candidates of their choice. The bottom line is to ensure that our local, state, and federal political offices are occupied by our best and those who have Igbo at heart. That to me, is the beginning of the real emancipation struggle for Ndigbo because charity begins at home.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .