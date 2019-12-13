The office of the National Security Adviser, has said it is collaborating with the police to track down perpetrators of electoral violence in Kogi and Bayelsa, especially the killers of Salome Abuh.

In an official statement the NSA’s office denied reports that it condemned the gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States but said it aligns with the police in condemning the death of Ms Abuh, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) women leader during the Kogi governorship election.

“The Inter-Agencies Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) is an inter-agency platform through which the Office of the National Security Adviser supports election security coordination, identify challenges and strengthen national capacity to ensure the safety of the electoral process.

“The National Security Adviser did not condemn the gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States and is not in any position to do so. Furthermore, there is no difference between the position of the Nigeria Police Force and the Office of the National Security Adviser on the recent polls. Both agencies have condemned the unfortunate death of Salome Abuh, in Kogi State. The Nigeria Police has already made arrests and all security agencies are working to identify other perpetrators of election violence for prosecution.

“Neither the ICCES nor the Office of the National Security Adviser are in a position to pass verdict over the validity of gubernatorial elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States as some reports suggest. Only the courts are empowered by law to determine issues arising from the conduct of the elections. The planning and management of the electoral process is a continuous undertaking and through the ICCES, we are identifying the challenges recorded in the recent polls and working with all stakeholders to ensure that the outcomes of future polls are improved.