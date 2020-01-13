Fred Itua, Abuja

The Federal Capital Development Agency (FCDA) has denied knowledge of plans to have it renovate the National Assembly complex as claimed by President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

About N37 billion has been earmarked for the project by the National Assembly.

Spokesman to the Executive Secretary of the FCDA, Richard A. Nduul, told Daily Sun the agency was yet to receive a copy of the budget where it was stated it would handle the renovation project.

“We’re yet to get a copy of the budget where the issue of N37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly complex was captured. Until I see it and confirm it, there is nothing I can say about it. Let me confirm it first that it is part of it,” he said.

The Assembly complex, had received facelifts every year since it was built in 1999 at a cost of nearly $35.18 (about N800 million then).

Although criticisms have trailed the voting of over N37 billion for the renovation of the complex, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who doubles as chairman of the National Assembly, had defended the sum saying the building had not been renovated since its inauguration in 1999.

Spokesman of the Senate, Godiya Akwashiki, who defending the need for the project, said legislators were not in charge of the renovation contrary to perceptions in the public.

“I have said this before, that this issue has nothing to do with the National Assembly. It is the all about the Federal Capital Development Authority. The building belongs to the FCDA, which built it.

“The FCDA management knows how much it needed to fix the complex which is in a dilapidated condition. I read it online that some groups are threatening to take the National Assembly to court over the N37 billion earmarked for the renovation of the complex.

“I don’t know why they should take us to court because the National Assembly complex belongs to the FCDA and its management is in charge of its renovation. The only responsibility of the leadership of the National Assembly is to inform the President about the condition of the building which could collapse anytime if not immediately renovated.”