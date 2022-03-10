The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is yet to receive the certified copy of the judgment sacking David Umahi and his deputy over their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Chief Press Secretary to INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, stated this, yesterday, while reacting to a question about whether the commission has made a decision about the pronouncement of the court.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“As at the close of work yesterday, Tuesday 8th March, the Commission had not received the Certified True Copy of the judgment of the Federal High Court on the matter. It is only when this happens that the Commission will meet and take a decision.”

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .