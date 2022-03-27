Jasmine and I finally left Rick’s Family House after he had used every trick in the Book to make us pass the night. The day has finally arrived; dinner with Dennis. I would have loved to avoid it but I had given my word. I hope he will not start pressurising me again on defining our relationship. The truth is I am confused, there I have said it! I know I have feelings for the two of them but I do not feel I need to make a decision, at least not just yet.

I prepared carefully for the evening, looking critically in my closet; I wanted something hot and yet will not send the wrong signal to Dennis. I have this beautiful dress, I bought some time ago in an upscale boutique; it is a sexy see through mesh, high waist fashion, women’s ladies chic, casual party, evening bodycon short mini dress. I looked at myself in the mirror critically; it was a bit snug around my bust line. Hmmmmn, I really need to hit the Gym.

It isn’t much but yes I had added some weight. I bing when I am stressed, not one of my best qualities. Dennis arrived 7.00pm on the dot, his appreciative look made me feel good. I know, how vain, right? He asked if I had a place in mind but I wanted him to choose so he chose a Restaurant down town with a club attached to it. As soon as we sat and took our orders, Dennis turned to me, his expression serious, he took my hands “Tobs, I know you don’t want to talk about this and have done everything to avoid it but I have a few things to say. I don’t want to loose you, the more I have gotten to know you, the more I realise that you are the kind of woman I want to spend my life with. Please look at the bigger picture.

I know you and Rick have something going but what of Sotonye? (I looked at him in shock) Why are you looking surprised? Is it because I know about Sotonye? I have always known about her. Tobs, you are beautiful, intelligent and have a heart of gold. There is no Man in his right senses that will not want you to be theirs, give it some thought,” Dennis said, staring into my eyes earnestly. “That will not be necessary,” we heard a familiar voice say.

We both looked up at the same time into the smiling face and icy eyes of Rick; I felt a chill run down my spine. Oh dear…. I think describing my reaction as ‘shell shocked’ is an understatement. What on earth is Rick doing here I wondered staring at him like he had grown a pair of horns. Dennis stood up immediately; I could feel the tension brewing between both men. No, this is not happening to me I thought suddenly developing an ache in my temples, as I massaged them closing my eyes and wishing I was anywhere else but there. Is that silence I ‘hear’, no one is throwing a punch? I opened one eye and found both of them staring at me.

I must have had a comic expression or something I did seemed hilarious, they both burst into laughter. I was not amused as I looked at them belligerently. “Tobs, why do you have that expression on your face? Dennis asked cockily with a raised eyebrow. “Were you expecting to see something else? Perhaps a little flexing of brawns?” Rick asked mockingly. Actually to tell the truth I do not know what I was expecting but it certainly wasn’t this.

I needed to breathe! It feels suffocating in here. I informed them both in a haughty voice that I was going to the Ladies and they both smiled knowingly, which made me all the more uncomfortable. I leaned on the closed the door and heaved a heavy sigh. I quickly put a call through to Jasmine, bringing her up to speed. “Wow Tobs, a lot of girls will love to be in your shoes. So Rick follows you around town now? Na wa oh,” She said laughing mischievously. “Where did you get that idea? I didn’t say that,” I exclaimed in an aggrieved voice, mortified.