I think describing my reaction as ‘shell shocked’ is an understatement. What on earth is Rick doing here I wondered staring at him like he had grown a pair of horns. Dennis stood up immediately; I could feel the tension brewing between both men. No, this is not happening to me I thought suddenly developing an ache in my temples, as I massaged them closing my eyes and wishing I was anywhere else but there.

Is that silence I ‘hear’, no one is throwing a punch? I opened one eye and found both of them staring at me. I must have had a comic expression or something I did seemed hilarious, they both burst into laughter. I was not amused as I looked at them belligerently. “Tobs, why do you have that expression on your face? Dennis asked cockily with raised eyebrows. “Were you expecting to see something else? Perhaps a little flexing of brawns?” Rick asked mockingly.

Actually to tell the truth I do not know what I was expecting but it certainly wasn’t this. I needed to breathe! It feels suffocating in here. I informed them both in a haughty voice that I was going to the Ladies and they both smiled knowingly, which made me all the more uncomfortable. I leaned on the closed the door and heaved a heavy sigh.

I quickly put a call through to Jasmine, bringing her up to speed. “Wow Tobs, a lot of girls will love to be in your shoes. So Rick follows you around town now? Na wa oh,” She said laughing mischievously. “Where did you get that idea? I didn’t say that,” I exclaimed in an aggrieved voice. “Calm down kitten,” she said in the tone Rick normally uses when he calls me that name and ended with a sexy growl that left both of us in stitches. “So sugar plum what do you intend to do? You certainly can’t hide away in the toilet all evening,” Jasmine said with a giggle after our laughter had subsided. “Did you ask him what he came to do there or did you just run to the toilet on sighting him?” She asked impishly. “No I didn’t! I mean I didn’t ask him what he came to do there.

Anyway I have to go bye,” I said hurriedly going out before both men start wondering what I am up to. When I stepped out, Rick was not in sight and Dennis was having a phone conversation, his eyes fixated on me the moment I stepped out. I looked around expecting Rick to materialise from anywhere. The night was not going well but I managed to maintain my poise even though I was a bit shaken.

I looked up and saw Dennis watching me closely with a blank expression on his face. It appears it is my bane to fall for difficult and unusual men I thought as I stared back warily at Dennis. I wonder what he is thinking. “Shall we?” He asked with a smile that didn’t reach his eyes. “Shall we what?” I asked my heart beating erratically. “I think we should go to the Yacht, we have a lot to discuss and we will have privacy,” Dennis said brusquely.

What! I didn’t want to be on his Boat, in a cosy little place with him. Discussion? What kind of discussion? I looked at him, ready to protest and then he raised his hand. “Not this time Tobs, come hell or high water we will have this discussion!” Dennis said with determination.

How am I going to ‘escape’ this now? It appears tonight I am full of ‘escape thoughts’ I obviously did not watch enough adventurous movies because I don’t know how to get myself out of this precipice I thought cynically. I walked silently with Dennis to the car, feeling more like a prisoner than a girl out on a date with a guy. When we had driven a few meters I asked him to park the car, I wasn’t going to be bullied into a conversation I wasn’t ready for. As soon as he parked I stepped out on the high way. I hate drama but I had no choice