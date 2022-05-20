By Bolaji Okunola

Organisers of the West Africa Automative Show has expressed delight over the high turnout witnessed at 2022 edition in Lagos.

The three-day exhibition saw no fewer than 40 top international and local players in the automative industry flaunting their wares and services before admirers.

Speaking at the opener, Managing Director, BtoB Event whose organisation has been championing the show since its maiden edition in 2019, Jamie Hill, disclosed satisfaction with exhibitors and vowed to upgrade technologies from the automative sector.

His words:” I’m satisfied with what I saw today. And I can assure you this is just the tip of iceberg compared to what will be disclosed in next edition.

“ The focus of this exhibition is to bring new technologies from the automotive sector, from around Nigeria and of course the world, together with local partners, assembly plants and anybody with anything do with the automotive industry to improve the safety and efficiency of the vehicles on Nigeria’s roads.

“We are very proud here today to welcome over 70 exhibitors from over five different continents. They are all here because they have a vested interest in the Nigerian market, they see it as a huge opportunity for business, a huge opportunity for growth, and they have invested a lot of money and time to come here and set their businesses up here in Nigeria.

“Our business here is to promote Nigerian automotive businesses, Nigerian manufacturing and Nigerian automotive vehicles and parts, so we hope that we can further enhance the Nigerian vehicle and automotive production sector,” he stated.

