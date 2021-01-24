From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has called for concerted

efforts by member countries to end the menace of insecurity in the region.

This was even as ECOWAS said the dignity and sovereignty of the sub-region were at stake as a result of the terrorists attacks.

Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and President of

Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, made the call during the 58th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government held virtually yesterday.

Akufo-Addo recalled that the sub-region continued to face critical security challenges

with deadly terrorist attacks in Mali, northeastern Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

He reaffirmed the strongest condemnation of the attacks in the region and community, while also deploring the activities of the criminal, terrorist groups.

“We sympathise and extend our deep condolences to affected countries and the families of the victims.

“These developments must reinforce our conviction that we must pursue, even more

vigorously, the actions we have begun, with the rapid implementation of the

decisions of our Extraordinary Summit on Terrorism, held on 14th September

2019. This concerted effort, which must be a major priority objective of the community, is the best way for us to address collectively, the security challenge, and give ourselves the means to ensure the security of the populations of our community. Our dignity and our sovereignty are at stake,” Akufo-Addo said.