Ngozi Nwoke

The stage is now set for the West Africa Agribusiness Show (WAAS) where manufacturers, suppliers, end-users, investors and stakeholders in Agric business all over West Africa will have the opportunity to promote and enhance the rich agricultural potential of West Africa.

According to the managing director, Agric Supplies Limited, Mr Idowu Asenuga, who made the statement during a press briefing at the WAAS head office, Lagos, the maiden edition of the WAAS exhibition is a radical development as stakeholders will connect to share ideas, and experience the latest equipment and technology as well as suppliers and services used in the production and processing of agriculture-related products, while highlighting the theme and slated dates for the event.

“This maiden exhibition is conceptualized based on the need for West African countries to come together to showcase the rich agricultural heritage of their sub-continent and contribute to its Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This year’s theme is “Accelerating Food Revolution in Africa,” and it’s slated to hold between February 18th-20th, 2020.

“We expect that participants will gain in the course of this show and lead to boost in the improvement of existing small, medium and large-scale farming in different areas of agriculture. “This show will bring together stakeholders from across West Africa to make West Africa an investment hub for the agricultural and allied sector,” he disclosed.