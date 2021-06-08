West African Golf Champion in the amateur category, Bill Amaechi has kept hope alive towards reclaiming the premium price of the tournament in the nearest future.

Amaechi a banker by profession, stated this to newsmen at the grand finale of the recently concluded 1st Abia Golf Governor’s Cup hosted by Abia State number one citizen, Dr Victor Okezie Ikpeazu at the main bowl of the prestigious Aba Sports Club.

The vastly experienced banker whose preparation was postponed from 2020 to 2022 owing to the raging Covid-19 pandemic which almost halted the tournament, revealed he has never stop drilling himself with the aim of re-winning the coveted prize defying opposition odds.

In his words: “ I should have been making headlines in this regard by now, but the adverse effect of the Covid 19 pandemic last year hampered my chances of participating in the african championship which was regrettably blighted by the pandemic. Hopefully by next year when the tournament gets underway I have what it takes to have the trophy brought back to Nigeria. I’m using this medium to promise my fellow Nigerians that I will make them proud,” he stated.

In a similar vein, Amaechi went on disclosing way forward in the game of Golf hinting the country has what it takes to fleet muscle with advance country like USA, Australia and host of others.

“ The peculiar issue with Nigeria affects every sector including sport. Here in Nigeria, we lack the standard base for practise, poor training facilities, absence of good environment and host of others has been spoiling the image of Golf. I believe Nigeria has what it takes to be great like other foreign country should we review this major issue.

“Golf is not just a leisure, its a hobby for those of us in banking business. We need to indulge Ourself in activities that bring us towards people you can strike deals with. Good business deals are struck in the golf courses”. The dexterous golfer concluded.