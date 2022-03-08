Steve Agbota
The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh yesterday said that Nigeria has become the judicial benchmark for the entire Gulf of Guinea in Admiralty matters as other member countries are now using the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences (SPOMO) Act, as their model.
He said the member countries are understudying the nation’s SPOMO Act following the successes recorded by Nigeria in criminalising piracy and sea crimes the Gulf of Guinea.
Jamoh who spoke during the 2nd Nigerian Admiralty Law Colloquium, said that victories in the courts have rippled across Nigerian waters and helped reduce piracy to a 27-year low.
“It is my honour and pleasure to welcome you to the 2nd Edition of the Nigeria Admiralty Law Colloquium hosted by NIMASA in collaboration with the Nigeria Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS).
“The theme this year is Maritime Safety, Security and Shipping Development: Reflections and the way forward is borne out of the need to reflect on the sector over the past five to ten years, analyse our challenges, praise our achievements and draw a road map on the way forward.
“On maritime security, in 2019 The Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences (SPOMO) Act came into law. This Act provides the legal teeth for the war against piracy in the Nigerian maritime environment,” he said.
According to him, the further zeal to keep the nation’s maritime space secured, promote socio-economic development and leaving no stone unturned, led to the launch of the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure popularly referred to as the Deep Blue Project.
“I am delighted to inform you that these interventions by the Agency are being recognised. Even the respected International Maritime Bureau (IMB) has acknowledged our efforts and commended Nigeria’s progress in her quest for security in the Gulf of Guinea in its reports.
“On Maritime Safety, the vessels calling on Nigerian ports are regularly inspected and the applicable international Conventions standards are implemented. Similarly, we have improved the standards of examination and certification of seafarers and declared war against forgery of certificates bearing in mind that maritime safety is only achievable where you have competent crew,”
Furthermore, he said the Agency is set to remove wrecks in the nation’s waters as arrangements have been concluded for wrecks and derelicts recovered to be recycled in partnership with Bayelsa State Government and the Nigerian Railway Corporation.
“We are also concerned about the prevention of maritime pollution and the protection of the sea, fishing resources and sea mammals, some of which are on the endangered species list. The Agency is raising safety standards on Nigerian waters in line with IMO regulations and is intensifying efforts in achieving a pollution-free marine environment,” he said.
Speaking earlier, Director General of NIALS, Professor Muhammad Tawfiq Ladan stated that piracy issues have gone down tremendously in the GoG in 2021.
“My Lords. distinguished participants. | am happy to report that 2 years after the coming into force of the SPOMO Act. the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, sentenced ten pirates to 12 years imprisonment each with a 250,000 Naira tine on each count for hijack of a merchant vessel in May 2020.
“Similarity, In July 2021, it was reported that s Togolese High Court convicted nine (9) pirates, following an attack on a tanker in May 2019 and sentenced one of the pirates to 15 years in prison while the rest were each sentenced to 12 years in prison.
“Distinguished participants, compared to the year 2020, 2021 was a much better year for both Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea as well as the global maritime community in dealing with piracy and other maritime crimes.
“According to the International Maritime Bureau (IBM) report, the number of pirate attacks and kidnapped seafarers in the Gulf of Guinea region has dropped significantly. In Q4 of 2020, about 23 attacks were made against merchant ships trading in the region while 5O seafarers were kidnapped. In Q4 of 2021, the numbers dropped to 7 attacks and 20 kidnappings.
“My Lords, the region recorded 34 Incidents of maritime piracy and armed robbery at sea in 2021, a sharp drop from 81 in 2020. While kidnappings at sea dropped by 55 per cent in 2021, the region continues to account for all kidnapping incidents globally, with 57 crew taken in 7 separate incidents,” he stated.
