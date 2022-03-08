Steve Agbota

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh yesterday said that Nigeria has become the judicial benchmark for the entire Gulf of Guinea in Admiralty matters as other member countries are now using the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences (SPOMO) Act, as their model. He said the member countries are understudying the nation’s SPOMO Act following the successes recorded by Nigeria in criminalising piracy and sea crimes the Gulf of Guinea. Jamoh who spoke during the 2nd Nigerian Admiralty Law Colloquium, said that victories in the courts have rippled across Nigerian waters and helped reduce piracy to a 27-year low. “It is my honour and pleasure to welcome you to the 2nd Edition of the Nigeria Admiralty Law Colloquium hosted by NIMASA in collaboration with the Nigeria Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS).

“The theme this year is Maritime Safety, Security and Shipping Development: Reflections and the way forward is borne out of the need to reflect on the sector over the past five to ten years, analyse our challenges, praise our achievements and draw a road map on the way forward.

“On maritime security, in 2019 The Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences (SPOMO) Act came into law. This Act provides the legal teeth for the war against piracy in the Nigerian maritime environment,” he said.

According to him, the further zeal to keep the nation’s maritime space secured, promote socio-economic development and leaving no stone unturned, led to the launch of the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure popularly referred to as the Deep Blue Project.

“I am delighted to inform you that these interventions by the Agency are being recognised. Even the respected International Maritime Bureau (IMB) has acknowledged our efforts and commended Nigeria’s progress in her quest for security in the Gulf of Guinea in its reports.

“On Maritime Safety, the vessels calling on Nigerian ports are regularly inspected and the applicable international Conventions standards are implemented. Similarly, we have improved the standards of examination and certification of seafarers and declared war against forgery of certificates bearing in mind that maritime safety is only achievable where you have competent crew,”

Furthermore, he said the Agency is set to remove wrecks in the nation’s waters as arrangements have been concluded for wrecks and derelicts recovered to be recycled in partnership with Bayelsa State Government and the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

“We are also concerned about the prevention of maritime pollution and the protection of the sea, fishing resources and sea mammals, some of which are on the endangered species list. The Agency is raising safety standards on Nigerian waters in line with IMO regulations and is intensifying efforts in achieving a pollution-free marine environment,” he said.