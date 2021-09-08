From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The West African Elders Forum (WAEF) has described as unfortunate the political development in Guinea where military officers have taken into custody the nation’s president, dissolved the country’s elected government and suspended the constitution.

The Forum, an initiative of ex-Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, noted that the event in the West African nation is capable of impeding democratic progress recorded in the region in the last two decades.

A statement by the Communications Officer of the Foundation, Wealth Dickson Ominabo, quoted the convener of the Forum, former President Jonathan as saying: ‘At a time when the rest of the global community are consolidating the gains of sustained democratic rule, the subregion cannot afford to return to the inglorious era of military dictatorship.’

The Forum condemned the military incursion into the civic space of Guinea and called on the actors to release all those arrested and respect the rights of all citizens.

The Forum urged the people of Guinea to commit themselves to nation-building and work towards the restoration of constitutional order in the country as democracy remains the best governance instrument for the promotion of citizens’ participation, sustainable development and the realisation of other collective aspirations of peace, unity and justice.

Dr Jonathan said that the organisation was ‘saddened by the recent political development in Guinea, where military officers have taken into custody the nation’s President, dissolved the country’s current elected government and suspended the nation’s constitution.’

According to WAEF, ‘this is an unfortunate development capable of imperilling democratic progress recorded in West Africa in the last two decades,’ noting that ‘at a time when the rest of the global community are consolidating the gains of sustained democratic rule, the subregion cannot afford to return to the inglorious era of military dictatorship.’

Former President Jonathan stated: ‘We condemn this military incursion into civic space and call on the actors to protect and respect the democratic rights of all citizens as well the immediate release of all those arrested.

‘We call on the good people of Guinea to remain calm and urge all concerned stakeholders to commit themselves to nation-building and work towards the restoration of constitutional order in the country.’

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.