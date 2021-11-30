From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The West African Elders Forum (WAEP), have held a discussion over the increasing of instability in Africa triggered by political competition.

According to the forum, African leaders should make deliberate efforts to ensure democracy in the continent is sustained through accountability to the people and strengthening of state institutions in order to reverse the trend of democratic erosion and eliminate the culture of political violence in the region.

The Communication Officer of Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, Wealth Omonibo in statement issued said the elders spoke at an online conversation tagged: “Political Competition as a Trigger for Instability in Africa, ” organized by the West African Elders Forum (an Initiative of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation )in collaboration with the Yale International Leadership Centre noted that Africa must look inward to solve its political problems.

The panellists including former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Kiroma, former Prime Minister of Senegal, Aminata Touré and Udo Jude Ilo, Country Officer and Head of Nigeria office of Open Society Initiative for West Africa while stating that political competition is a trigger to instability in the continent, urged leaders to be accountable, inclusive and just in order to sustain democracy and maintain peace across nations.

Kiroma in his submission advocated for an effective means to hold leaders accountable on their electioneering promises.

He called for professionalism from the civil society and the media in order to ensure to ensure the building of capacity of institutions.

Kiroma frowns at hero-worshipping of leaders which he noted does not help in the building of a long lasting democratic process.

Toure in her submission argued that Africa can manage her democratic process if it can address pitfalls.

Her words: “The culture of democracy has to be built. We need to make sure we build the spirit of democracy, educate our citizens so that they know what to do.

“Let’s make sure that democracy blossoms around the continent. I don’t want us to leave with the feeling that it is desperation when it comes to democracy. There may be challenges but we do have great examples across the continent. Let’s work with our youth, let’s be inclusive, let’s be tolerant and let’s be optimistic.”

Ilo who doubles as a fellow at the Yale International Leadership Centre noted that the greatest asset of Africa is in its people.

He averred that continuous engagement would be able to create the needed awareness that would galvanise citizens to effect change in their countries.

“I have the belief in the power of African citizens to rally and demand for themselves the kind of government and politics they want. And for them to do that we would have to continue that engagement of helping citizens understands the kind of power they have, the values they possess and the potential they can wield to make the country be in their own image and not in the image of the politician that has held them hostage all over these years.”

