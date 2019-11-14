Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Forum of the West African Financial Intelligence Units in Dakar, Senegal voted to unanimously relocate the Headquarters of its Forum to Abuja, Nigeria from its temporary site in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Chief Media Analyst of NFIU Ahmed Dikko said this in a statement made available to Daily Sun.

He explained that the work of the Forum is to coordinate intelligence sharing among state parties of ECOWAS and members of the Chad Basin countries on money laundering, terror financing, financing of proliferation of weapons and all other criminal activities.

“It was agreed that the Nigerian Financial intelligence unit (NFIU) will host the headquarters temporarily and gradually nurture it to an independent regional headquarters,” Dikko said.

The statement added that In addition to intelligence exchange among FIUs, the Forum will coordinate general information sharing among law enforcement, regulators, defence and national security agencies across the sub region.