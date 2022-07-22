The organisers of the West African Food Festival (WAFFEST) on Friday said that the 2022 edition of the festival would hold in Ghana from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6.
Paulinus Okon, President, Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria (APCN), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.
Okon said that the festival was a veritable platform created by APCN to project and promote West African gastronomy.
He said cuisines of various West Africa countries would be displayed at the festival.
According to him, the festival will feature cooking competitions by younger chefs, also a masterclass where the act of preparing various West African cuisines would be taught.
He noted that WAFFEST stands to promote food tourism, cultures and music, while focusing on manpower development and upgrading of practicing chefs.
“WAFFEST is slated to hold from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6 in Ghana with the support of the Ghana Tourism Board.
“The Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria is making serious preparations to showcase the rich food culture of Nigeria at the 2022 edition of WAFFEST.
“The event which is an initiative of the Nigerian Chefs has been hosted by Ghana and Liberia in rotation while Nigeria is scheduled to host in 2023.
“It is imperative that the leadership of the association gives Nigeria a good representation at Ghana.
“There will be exhibitions of cuisines across West African countries, cooking competitions, cultural display, cooking masterclass, music and more,” he said.
He urged individuals to attend the festival, saying that the festival would create an avenue to educate the world on west African cuisines. (NAN)
