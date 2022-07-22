The organisers of the West African Food Festival (WAFFEST) on Friday said that the 2022 edition of the festival would hold in Ghana from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6.

Paulinus Okon, President, Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria (APCN), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Okon said that the festival was a veritable platform created by APCN to project and promote West African gastronomy.

He said cuisines of various West Africa countries would be displayed at the festival.

According to him, the festival will feature cooking competitions by younger chefs, also a masterclass where the act of preparing various West African cuisines would be taught.

He noted that WAFFEST stands to promote food tourism, cultures and music, while focusing on manpower development and upgrading of practicing chefs.

“WAFFEST is slated to hold from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6 in Ghana with the support of the Ghana Tourism Board.