Nigeria’s men national rugby team player, Azeez Ladipo has stated that the West African Rugby series slated for August ending faces uncertainty with the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown that has accompanied it, with no breakthrough yet in the fight against the scourge.

Ladipo, speaking in a chat with www.brila.net, said the national team of Nigeria, Black Stallions hadn’t felt the Covid-19 impact as of yet because there is no international engagement on ground for the team, but now look to be at the receiving end, as well now that there is no complete breakthrough with the West African series drawing closer as well.

“We’re supposed to play the West African Series (WAS), that means If Coronavirus is still around at the time as it is supposed to happen in August, it will affect it, but for now national team is not affected in anyway.”