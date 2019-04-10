Western nations yesterday threw their weight behind Sudanese protesters demanding a plan for a political transition as security forces abandoned a bid to disperse demonstrators camped outside the army headquarters.

The protests, which first began in December, pose the biggest challenge to President Omar al-Bashir in his three decades of iron-fisted rule. Thousands chanting “freedom, freedom” stayed camped outside army headquarters in Khartoum for a fourth day Tuesday, after security forces abandoned two separate bids to disperse them when soldiers fired in the air to protect demonstrators, witnesses said.

“The time has come for the Sudanese authorities to respond to these popular demands in a serious and credible way,” the embassies of the United States, Britain and Norway said in a joint statement.

“The Sudanese authorities must now respond and deliver a credible plan for this political transition,” they added.

Thousands have been rallying since Saturday outside the sprawling complex that also houses the president’s residence in the largest demo since the protests erupted against a three-fold increase in bread prices in December. The demonstrations have since mushroomed in towns and cities across the northeast African country, widening their demands to call for Bashir to step down.

Early on Tuesday, members of the National Intelligence and Security Service and riot police fired tear gas at the protesters in an abortive bid to end their sit-in, protest movement organisers said.

“There was heavy firing of tear gas after which army soldiers opened the gates of the compound for protesters to enter,” a witness told AFP. “A few minutes later a group of soldiers fired gunshots in the air to push back the security forces who were firing tear gas.”

A second witness said soldiers had intervened against the security force agents. Since the protests erupted in December, the armed forces have remained on the sidelines even as security agents and riot police have cracked down.

Yesterday, the crowds were seen hoisting soldiers into the air on their shoulders, and dancing and chanting with them. The demonstrators have called on the army to protect them from the deadly crackdown, during their four days camped outside its headquarters.

Hours later, security forces made a second attempt to clear the sit-in, witnesses said. They fired tear gas and shot in the air as they approached the area, witnesses said, adding that soldiers intervened again firing in the air.

Footage obtained by AFP in Paris showed security agents also firing in the air to clear the sit-in on Monday, an operation which also had to be abandoned after troops intervened.