English side, West Bromwich Albion have reportedly agreed a £1.3 million deal with Rotherham United to sign Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi.

The Championship club have identified the former Cardiff player as the best fit to bolster their and have concluded plans to bring him to the Hawthorn, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international, 25, played a part for the Super Eagles during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, and was named in the 25- man provisional squad but did not make the final 23-man squad for the tournament proper.

The former Arsenal trainee, who is comfortable playing in the heart of the defense and as a defensive midfielder, has also been named by coach Gernot Rohr has one of the players he is banking on to replace the retired John Mikel Obi.

Ajayi received his first call up to the Super Eagles in August 2018 and made his debut against Seychelles, replacing injured Chigozie Awaziem in the 73rd minute.

West Brom are looking to secure promotion to the English Premier League next season and are willing to pay top dollar for the versatile centre-back.

Ajayi was a key member of the Rotherham United squad that was relegated last season but he impressed enough to earn the supporters’ player of the year award.

He netted 12 goals in 98 league appearances for Rotherham United.