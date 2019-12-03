West Ham is battling five other Premier League clubs to sign Odion Ighalo.

According to TEAMtalk, six Premier League teams want to bring former Watford striker, Ighalo, back to England.

Watford are one of those and West Ham are another. Everton, Newcastle United, Southampton and Crystal Palace complete the sextet.

Ighalo is currently playing for Shenhua in the Chinese Super League. Shenhua are reportedly open to letting Ighalo leave on loan with an option to buy in January.

West Ham seems to be perpetually linked with Ighalo, who enjoyed one terrific season with Watford in the Premier League.

The 35-cap Nigeria international scored 20 goals to get Watford promoted and then backed that up with 17 goals in 42 games the following season.