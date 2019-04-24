Promising Nigerian midfielder Iyiola Adebayo has been offered a new contract by West Ham United ahead of the 2018-2019 campaign.

West Ham FC Youth has reported that Adebayo is among the central midfielders offered scholarship deals by the Hammers which will be activated on July 1, 2019.

He has been described as a tall, intelligent player capable of playing some fantastic passes and has been a key player for West Ham U16s this season.

Born September 2002, Adebayo made his debut for the Hammers U18 side on January 19, 2019 when he replaced El Mhassani in the 72nd minute in a 2-0 win vs Swansea City in the U18 Premier League.

Football Association rules state that a club may offer to enter into a scholarship agreement with a student whose registration it holds on or before the 1st March in his Under 16 year, before they are permitted to sign a professional contract on or after their 17th birthday.

Highly-rated young central defender Ajibola Alese penned a pro deal with West Ham last summer, while goalkeeper Daniel Jinadu is a first-year scholar at the London club.